Police: Suspect, drunk behind the wheel, fled officer

After leading Davenport police on a chase, a Walcott man police say was drunk behind the wheel Saturday faces multiple charges.

Joseph Manley, 33, faces a felony charge of eluding along with misdemeanor charges of careless driving, driving while barred, interference with official acts, having no insurance, operating while intoxicated-second offense and possession of a controlled substance.

Here’s what happened, according to the officer’s report in the arrest affidavit.

A Davenport officer saw a gold Mercury Grand Marquis headed south on Elsie Avenue toward Kimberly Road, going about 45 mph in a 25 mph. shortly before 8:45 p.m.

The car stopped at the stop light at the intersection, and officers got behind the vehicle and identified the driver, who then turned west on Kimberly Road and squealed the car’s tires.

An officer in a squad car tried to stop the Mercury, Manley didn’t stop and headed into the U-Haul parking lot.

The officer pulled over and turned off the squad car’s lights and siren, then found the car about a minute later unoccupied on the northwest side of the parking lot.

Both the car’s front tires were deflated.

While the officer was looking for Manley in the area, Manley was able to get back in the car and tried to drive it away.

He lost control and went into a cornfield, where the car became stuck.

When the officer got closer, Manley still was in the car. He resisted and had to be physically forced into custody.

The officer says Manley was “highly intoxicated, with bloodshot, watery eyes, slow, slurred speech, displayed poor balance, had the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath, and was vomiting.”

Manley refused to take sobriety tests.

He has a prior conviction from 2020 for operating while intoxicated, and his driver’s status is “barred” since December 2019 and until December 2021.

Officers found 7.55 grams of marijuana in his shirt pocket.

Manley is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 2 in Scott County Court. He was being held Sunday on $5,000 secured bond in Scott County Jail.