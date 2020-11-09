Police: Suspect – who faces felony charges – eluded traffic stop, then took off

After police say he eluded officers in a traffic stop and ran away afterward, a Davenport man was being held Sunday on several charges.

Jeremiah James Dorsett, 20, of Davenport, faces felony charges of having no drug-tax stamp, possession-second, possession with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a prescription drug; and misdemeanor charges of driving under suspension, eluding, interference with official acts – bodily injury, having no registration, possession-second, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shortly after 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Davenport police officers responded to the 1500 block of Ripley Street, Davenport, to assist another officer who had found a white 2002 Chevrolet Impala without registration plates that had just fled from him in a traffic stop, an arrest affidavit said.

As officers got into the immediate area, they received information and a further description of the driver of the Chevrolet Impala that had eluded officers in the traffic stop.

Officers saw Dorsett running south in the alleyway in the 1200 block of Ripley Street. He matched the general description given to officers by witnesses and other officers.

Although officers told him to stop, he kept running, and there was a brief chase. Officers had to use physical force in taking him into custody. One officer had a minor cut to his left knee, which was slightly bleeding.

Dorsett had a black digital scale with a small amount of marijuana.

Dorsett, who was being held Sunday on a total of $12,000 bond, is scheduled to appear for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 3 in Scott County Court.