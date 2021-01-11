Police: Suspect ‘engaged in combat’ in Bettendorf bar

After police say he and a co-defendant beat up a woman in a Bettendorf bar fight, a 31-year-old Rock Island man has been released on bond to face felony charges.

Shawn Wren Jr. was involved in a fight at Central Avenue Tap, 2604 Central Ave., shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, police say in the arrest affidavit. He faces a felony charge of willful injury and misdemeanor charges of intoxication and interference with official acts.

He and a woman co-defendant “engaged in combat” at the bar. “When asked to leave by the bar owner, the co-defendant … broke a beer bottle on her head and then began stabbing multiple other victims with this same beer bottle.”

While the co-defendant was stabbing a victim, Wren “aided and abetted” in the assault by punching the victim, allowing the co-defendant to continually stab the victim.

The victim suffered serious injuries resulting in cuts to the left hand, “slicing skin from her fingers,” and a puncture wound to her back along with bruising and swelling around her left eye and mouth. Medic Ambulance transported the victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, to a hospital.

Wren’s breath smelled of alcohol. He had difficulty with his balance and his speech was slurred, the affidavit says. “He appeared under the influence of alcohol and refused to provide a PBT (preliminary breath test.)”

Additionally, he refused to identify himself, and had to be identified through computer files “with other associates on scene.”

His co-defendant had fled the scene before officers arrived, the affidavit said.

Later, officers found he has a warrant through Rock Island County.

Wren is set for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 20 in Scott County Court.