Police: Suspect entered business, took purse and ran

A 62-year-old Davenport man has asked for a reduction in bond after police say he entered a business, took a purse and ran off.

William Carter faces a felony charge of second-degree burglary.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport Police responded to a report of a burglary on the 5100 block of Jersey Ridge Road.

Carter entered an occupied business and was caught rummaging through the personal items of staff. When the victim confronted him, Carter took the victim’s purse from a table and ran east, an arrest affidavit says.

Witnesses who saw Carter run into an address on the 2400 block of East 51st Street described him as wearing shorts and bright yellow shoes.

Carter, who gave consent to officers to search his basement room, was wearing shorts and bright yellow shoes.

The victim’s purse, identification and contents were found in the basement where Carter was. Carter was positively identified later, and also confirmed – after he was read his Miranda Rights – that he was at the victim’s business and spoke with the victim.

In a court document filed Friday, Carter asked for a bond reduction. He is being held in Scott County Jail on $10,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in Scott County Court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.