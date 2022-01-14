Police: Suspect entered hotel room, stole phone, cash and purse while victim slept

A 38-year-old Bettendorf man faces felony charges after police say he stole money and a Lexus key fob from a hotel room where a victim was sleeping.

Justin Lee Argo, whose address also is listed as Moline in court documents, faces second-degree burglary and second-degree theft charges, court records say.

About 6:30 a.m. Dec. 19, 2021, Argo entered the Quality Inn & Suites, 1000 E. Iowa St., Eldridge, through the side door of the first floor, an arrest affidavit says.

Argo went up the west stairwell to the third floor, then walked down the hallway and went into an occupied room.

A victim was in the room sleeping when Argo went in and stole a purse with an iPhone valued at $1,200; $500 in cash; a 2020 Lexus NX 300 key fob and other miscellaneous items of jewelry and makeup, the affidavit says.

Argo left with the purse and continued down the hallway. He proceeded to the second floor and checked door but did not gain entry.

He left out the west-side first floor through which he entered the hotel.

Argo was not a guest of the hotel at the time of the incident, which is recorded on surveillance video, the affidavit says.

On Thursday, Argo was found in possession of the victim’s cell phone along with a credit card belonging to the victim. He gave a “verbal confession” to a Bettendorf Police sergeant, the affidavit says.

A preliminary hearing for Argo, who is being held on a total of $14,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for Jan. 21 in Scott County Court.