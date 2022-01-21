Police: Suspect fired at a victim who was with a child

A 34-year-old Davenport man faces two felony charges after police say he fired a gun at a victim who was standing in a doorway with a child.

Cameron Howard was arrested Thursday on a warrant. He faces felony charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear, a Class C felony; and control of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony.

On Nov. 28, 2021, Howard was in the 6500 block of North Harrison Street, Davenport, an arrest affidavit says Police say Howard, who was armed with a handgun, fired several shots at a victim who was standing in a doorway with one of his children, the affidavit says.

The victim was in fear of being struck by gunfire and retreated inside the building, the affidavit says. The building, which has multiple families living in it, was struck several times by gunfire.

Police say Howard has multiple State of Iowa felony convictions including a conviction for felon in possession of a firearm and willful injury from 2015. The convictions prohibit him from having a firearm, the affidavit says.

A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 28 in Scott County Court for Howard, who is being held on $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail.

Class C felonies are punishable by a prison term of up to 10 years and a fine from $1,000 and $10,000. A Class D felony is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine from $750 and $7,500.