Police: Suspect fired gun at home late Wednesday

A 26-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he fired a gun at a residence late Wednesday.

Brady Robinson faces felony charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and control of a firearm by a felon, court records say.

Shortly before 10:45 p.m., police responded to the 1700 block of Grand Avenue for a report of gunfire, an arrest affidavit says.

Robinson was involved in an argument with the victims. During the argument, he displayed a handgun and fired one shot toward the entry door of the victim’s home “with the intent to provoke fear in the victims,” the affidavit says.

Robinson “admitted to firing the gun at the residence of the victims,’ the affidavit says.

A preliminary hearing for Robinson, who is being held on $10,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for Nov. 23 in Scott County Court.