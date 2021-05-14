Police: Suspect fired gun at occupied car, apartment building

An 18-year-old Davenport man faces two felony charges after police say he fired a gun at a car with people in it and an occupied apartment complex.

Nicholas McDowell II, arrested Wednesday on a warrant, faces felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

On April 18, Davenport Police responded to the 300 block of Paul Revere Place after a report of gunfire.

In a parking lot, officers found three 9 mm shell casings, one .380 auto shell casing, and two 9 mm live rounds of ammunition, an arrest affidavit says.

McDowell, “adjudicated delinquent for an adult felony charge, was in possession and control of a 9mm handgun,” the affidavit says.

Police say he fired off four rounds from a gun in the direction of an occupied vehicle and occupied apartment complex. Two adults and a child were standing in the parking lot at the time of the incident, which was recorded on security cameras.

Police found McDowell and codefendants about two blocks from the scene as they were running away.

The apartment complex was struck three times by gunfire. A bullet entered an apartment, where a family was present, and came to rest inside an interior wall.

Bullets entered two more apartments through exterior walls, the affidavit says.

No injuries were reported.

McDowell, released from Scott County Jail on his own recognizance, is scheduled to appear in Scott County Court on Wednesday and again May 21.