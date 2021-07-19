Police: Suspect fired gun several times Sunday afternoon

A 20-year-old Davenport man was in custody after he told police he fired a gun toward another person on Sunday afternoon.

Leon-Lequan Simpson III faces a felony charge of going armed with intent.

Police responded to the area of Douglas Court and Grand Avenue about 4 p.m. Sunday after a report of gunfire.

Officers found five shell casings in the street at the scene, an arrest affidavit says. Later, they found two more shell casings on top of the vehicle Simpson was driving at the time of the shooting.

The casings on the car matched the casings on the scene, police say.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Simpson admitted he discharged a semi-automatic pistol “in the general direction of another person with the intent of provoking fear in that person,” the arrest affidavit says.

Our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, also learned one shot hit a home in the neighborhood.

Simpson was being held Monday on a $25,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail.

Going armed with intent is a Class D felony, which may result in a maximum prison sentence of five years and a maximum fine of $7,500.