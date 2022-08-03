A 25-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police say he fired a gun through an occupied building.

Matthew Karr faces a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injury/provoke fear after an incident on June 23, court records say.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. June 23, Davenport Police were dispatched to the 3700 block of West Locust Street for a call about gunfire. One gunshot went through the side of a building, arrest affidavits say.

Karr was arrested on a warrant after police say he shot at the building “with the intent to provoke fear of the occupants within,” affidavits say.

The residence was occupied by two subjects. No injuries were reported, affidavits say.

The charge is a Class C felony, which usually carries a sentence of up to 10 years and a fine.

Karr is being held on a total $14,000 bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing Aug. 12 in Scott County Court.