Police: Suspect followed victim from casino, robbed her

A 34-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he followed a woman from a casino then robbed her.

Kalandis McNeil Sr. faces a first-degree robbery charge, Scott County Court records say.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, McNeil saw a victim cashing out a voucher for money at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., an arrest affidavit says. McNeil was seen on surveillance video “paralleling” the victim out of the casino to her vehicle.

McNeil got into a Chevrolet Equinox and left the parking lot, following the victim in her vehicle for more than three miles.

She drove to her residence and parked along the curb, the affidavit says. When she got out, McNeil drove down her street and stopped next to her vehicle. He got out of the Equinox and approached the victim with a pistol.

He pointed the pistol at her head and said “Give me that,” as he took a shopping bag with a jacket, valued at $60, from her, the affidavit says.

McNeil then told the victim to look away as he left the scene.

Shortly before 11 p.m., Bettendorf Police found the Equinox in Bettendorf, and followed it until a traffic stop was conducted in Moline. McNeil was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, the affidavit says

The pistol, a Smith & Wesson Python revolver, was recovered.

A preliminary hearing for McNeil, who is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for Dec. 7 in Scott County Court.

First-degree robbery is a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.