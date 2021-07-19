Police: Suspect from Indiana had loaded gun in QC park

A 31-year-old Gary, Ind., man is behind bars after police say he was in a park with a loaded gun in his car and ran from officers.

Terrance Strong faces charges of felon in possession of a weapon, armed violence and resisting after an incident shortly before 11:30 p.m.. Sunday at Rauch Family Park, 1700 4th St., Rock Island.

Officers checked a vehicle in the park after-hours that was occupied by two people. One of them was Strong, police say.

After Strong was told to get out of the car, he did, then ran away, leaving behind a loaded firearm in the seat of the vehicle.

Officers apprehended Strong after a short foot chase. When officers searched the car they also found a quantity of suspected narcotics, police say.

Strong is being held on $150,000 cash-only bond in Rock Island County Jail.