Police: Suspect had an axe when he chased woman at QC casino

A 43-year-old East Moline man was behind bars Monday after police say he had an axe when he chased a woman at a casino.

Jeromy Anderson faces a felony charge of going armed with intent, along with misdemeanor charges of carrying a weapon, disorderly conduct and domestic abuse – assault with intent or weapon.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Easter Sunday, officers were called to Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, for a disturbance involving a man chasing a woman with an axe.

“During the course of an altercation (with the woman) he retrieved an axe from a vehicle and chased her while brandishing the axe overhead in a threatening manner,” police said in the arrest affidavit.

The victim was afraid of serious injury, police said.

The incident happened in both the parking lot and inside the casino and multiple people saw it. Additionally, it was recorded on surveillance cameras.

Anderson still had the axe and yelled at the victim in the parking lot when officers arrived, police said.

Anderson also had a knife with a blade length measuring 5.25 inches in a sheath on his belt that officers could see when he was arrested.

The victim requested an order of protection.

Anderson, who was being held Monday on $8,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is scheduled to appear April 29 in Scott County Court.