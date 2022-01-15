Police: Suspect had loaded gun, drugs, more than $50,000 in cash

A 24-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police found drugs, a loaded gun and more than $50,000 in cash in his residence on Friday.

Austen Thomas faces multiple felony counts – two of controlled-substance violation, two of failure to affix a drug stamp and possession of a firearm by a felon, court records say.

On Friday, Davenport Police served a search warrant on Thomas’s “person, house, and vehicle,” an arrest affidavit says.

He was detained on the 200 block of West 53rd Street in reference to the search warrants. A search of his person revealed a plastic bag in the right side of his jacket. The bag contained 85 1/2 fentanyl pills made to resemble Percocet 30 mg pills.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

The typical user of “Perc 30” fentanyl pills uses 1/4-1/2 of a pill at a time, the affidavit says. There is evidence from previous phone/electronic search warrants indicative of Thomas selling “Perc 30s.”

A search warrant was executed on the 3800 block of North Lincoln Avenue, and police found:

A black Smith and Wesson M&P 9mm handgun under the bed in Thomas’s bedroom. The firearm had a loaded magazine inserted and a round loaded.

A total of 759.46 grams of marijuana in four separate plastic bags (25.1 grams, 21.65 grams, 24.50 grams, 688.21 grams.)

6.45 grams of suspected Xanax pills.

A vacuum sealer in the kitchen

A digital scale in the kitchen

$51,367 spread throughout the residence.

There was no drug tax stamp affixed to any of the marijuana or fentanyl pills that were seized. A preliminary hearing for Thomas, who is being held on $30,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for 2:30 p.m. Jan. 25 in Scott County Court.