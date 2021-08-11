Police: Suspect had loaded gun, hundreds of pills, nearly 12 pounds of marijuana

A 28-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say they found him with a loaded gun, several hundred pills and nearly 12 pounds of marijuana.

Jayvontae Bland-Robertson faces two charges of failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, felon in possession of a firearm and two charges of possession with intent to deliver, all felonies.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, members of the Davenport Police Department’s Narcotics Unit, Gun Investigations Unit and Patrol Division executed a search warrant on the 4100 block of Hickory Grove Road for a drug investigation, an arrest affidavit says.

Search warrants also were executed on Bland-Robertson and his black Toyota Highlander with no plates.

Bland-Robertson had two clear plastic baggies with several round, light-blue pills with the imprint “M-30” on them. One bag weighed about 4.50 grams and the other bag weighed about 11.30 grams. He had 50-plus pills, police say.

Detectives searched the Highlander and found a loaded Ghost P80 9mm pistol with no serial number in the center console. The pistol had one round loaded in the chamber and three rounds in the magazine.

Detectives also found a clear plastic bag in the center console with about 95.20 grams of marijuana, packaging material and a working digital scale.

Detectives searched the defendant’s residence and found two clear plastic baggies containing the same pills, with several hundred pills in the bags, police say.

“The pills confiscated from (Bland-Robertson) are suspected as being counterfeit pills, which may actually be fentanyl pills. The pills will be sent to the State of Iowa DCI lab for analysis,” the affidavit says.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid similar to morphine, but is 50-100 times more potent, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. It is used to treat patients with severe pain or to manage pain after surgery.

A search of the apartment further yielded just a little less than 12 pounds of marijuana and $965 in cash.

Bland-Robertson did not have an Iowa Drug Tax Stamp on the pill packaging or the marijuana packaging, the affidavit says.

Bland-Robertson, held on $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set to appear Sept. 2 in Scott County Court.