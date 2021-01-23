Police: Suspect had meth, also faces forgery charge

A 31-year-old Davenport woman faces felony charges after police found her with a small amount of methamphetamine and also say she was involved in a forgery incident.

Michele Bramblett faces felony charges of forgery and possession of a controlled substance, as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Davenport police arrived at the 500 block of Schmidt Street in response to a theft.

A blue Chrysler Pacifica was reported to be involved. Police saw a car matching the description in a lot, and the driver/owner consented to a search.

Officers found a clear plastic baggie with less than one gram of methamphetamine inside a black bag that also contained a black digital scale.

Bramblett said the backpack was hers.

Her criminal history involves three prior convictions for possession of narcotics from 2007 and 2019.

The felony charge is connected to an Aug. 20, 2020, incident in which police say Bramblett tried to cash a check from another person’s account for $585.96. “The defendant’s documented tattoos were compared to video footage of the suspect from (the credit union) and the images were found to match exactly,” the affidavit says.

Bramblett, released on her own recognizance, is set to appear at 2 p.m. Feb.11 in Scott County Court.