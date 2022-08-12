A 40-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after Bettendorf Police say he had packages of methamphetamine and large amounts of cash during a 2020 traffic stop.

Michael Davidson, who was arrested on a warrant, faces two felony charges of controlled-substance violation, court records say.

Michael Davidson (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

He was in a 1998 Ford Ranger that officers stopped shortly before 10:30 p.m. April 22, 2020, as it left the Ramada Inn, 3020 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf. The vehicle’s center brake light wasn’t working, arrest affidavits say.

Davidson was found to have a protection order that needed to be served and was asked to step out of the vehicle. He consented to a search of his person, affidavits say.

Inside his pants pocket, officers found two separate bundles of cash – $100 and $285 – and a clear plastic bag containing meth. He admitted to also having more meth concealed in his underwear, affidavits say.

Two more packages of meth were located, affidavits say. The total methamphetamine located on Davidson was 5.19 grams, affidavits say.

In an interview with the driver, he admitted to purchasing 1 gram of meth from Davidson for $100 while inside the Ranger at the Ramada Inn. The methamphetamine was inside a blanket in the back seat, affidavits say.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Davidson admitted to selling the driver the meth for $100, which was in his pocket, affidavits say.

Davidson is being held on $25,000 bond in Scott County Jail, and is set for a preliminary hearing Aug. 19 in Scott County Court.