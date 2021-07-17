Police: Suspect had stolen motorcycle in hotel room

A 23-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he had a stolen motorcycle in his hotel room

Sevan Spooner faces charges that include a felony charge of second-degree theft and a misdemeanor charge of possession of burglary tools.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. May 20, Davenport Police responded to the Motel 6, 101 W. 65th St., Davenport, for a report of someone who refused to leave the hotel and had a motorcycle in his hotel room.

Spooner was the only occupant of the room, where he had a 2014 Honda Grom reported as stolen out of Iowa City., the arrest affidavit says.

Spooner insisted he did not know anything about the motorcycle. But when officers reviewed video from the hotel, they saw Spooner removing the bike from the bed of his truck and taking it into the hotel room.

Additionally, Spooner was wearing the sane clothing – jeans and a lifeguard sweatshirt – as the suspect in the video, the affidavit says.

Spooner was arrested on a warrant, and was being held on a total $43,000 bond in Scott County Jail.

“At the time of this warrant request, the defendant has since painted the whole cab of his truck white in attempts to alter its description,” the affidavit says,

Spooner is set to appear in Scott County Court on Aug. 5.