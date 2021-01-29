Police: Suspect has pictures of juveniles in sex acts, faces 16 charges

A 55-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge and 15 aggravated misdemeanor charges after police say he solicited a woman to arrange for a sex act with him, the woman and a little girl.

Bradley Froehlich faces a Class D felony charge of lascivious acts with a child – solicitation, and 15 charges of purchase/possession of depiction of a minor in a sex act.

On July 14, 2019, Davenport police received a report involving Froehlich engaging in “illegal sexual activity” involving a juvenile, the arrest affidavit says.

Police say he offered an adult woman $100 to coordinate sexual contact/acts involving Froehlich, the woman and the girl, who was 7 at the time of solicitation.

Froehlich, the affidavit says, told the woman that he believed the girl he was soliciting to have sexual contact with was 11.

Froehlich “knowingly and willingly solicitated a person to arrange a sex act with a juvenile,” the affidavit says. A Davenport police forensics officer examined a laptop belonging to and used by Froehlich. The laptop was collected from the Froehlich’s residence Feb. 21, 2020, during execution of a search warrant.

Froehlich said the computer was the primary computer at the residence that he used. The forensics exam revealed 13 separate images depicting a juvenile engaged in sex acts.

A Samsung Galaxy Tab 2, found in Froehlich’s bedroom Feb. 21, 2020, had two images also depicting a juvenile engaged in sex acts.

Froehlich was held briefly Thursday in Scott County Jail before he was released on bond.