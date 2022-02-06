An 18-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after police say he drove through stop signs, struck two other vehicles, then ran before police found a stolen gun his SUV.

Julius Lee Mosley Jr. faces charges of control of a firearm by a felon, interference with official acts – dangerous weapon and domestic abuse assault, all Class D felonies, court records say.

The incident according to arrest affidavits

Shortly before 11:15 p.m. Saturday on the 1400 block of Harrison Street, police saw a black KIA Sorento with no plates hearing east on 14th Street at Warren Street at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle ran the stop sign at the intersection. Officers pulled out behind the vehicle to try to catch up to it for a traffic stop, then saw it run another stop sign at Gaines and 14th streets.

The KIA continued to travel at a high rate of speed east on 14th Street, ran a stop sign at 14th and Harrison streets, then struck two vehicles traveling near the intersection.

The KIA was disabled after the crash.

Mosley, who was the driver, took off. He ran east on 14th Street and into the alley northbound to the west of Main Street.

“While running from Officers (Mosley) looked over his shoulder at the fully marked squad car and continued to flee,” an arrest affidavit says. Officers lost sight of him, then began to check the area for him.

They found Mosley hiding between a garage on the 1400 block of Main Street and a wooden fence. He took off running again. This time police found him hiding under a porch on the 200 block of West 15th Street.

Officers took Mosley into custody and then searched the area where he originally was hiding.

Between the garage and a shed, officers found a .40 caliber handgun that was reported stolen. The gun was loaded, with one in the chamber. Next to the gun was one of Mosley’s shoes.

Just before the crash, Mosley argued with a victim, and struck that person in the right side of the face with his closed fist, police say.

The two argued while he drove through Davenport and threatened to kill them both before the crash.

A preliminary hearing for Mosley, who is being held on a total $17,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for Feb. 16 in Scott County Court.

A sentence for a Class D felony is up to five years in prison.