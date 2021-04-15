Police: Suspect in earlier meth investigation drove stolen car

A 26-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after police say he stole a car and, earlier, officers found meth in his possession.

Briar Land faces felony charges of second-degree theft, failure to have a drug-tax stamp and possession with intent to deliver.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday, Land was driving a stolen 2000 Honda Civic when a Bettendorf officer saw it in the area of Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, an arrest affidavit says.

Another officer saw the car heading south on 13th Street from the off ramp of Interstate 74 southbound.

The vehicle stopped at 13th and Brown streets. Land, the only person in the car, has a warrant for failure to appear on another charge.

Land told an officer he “took possession of the vehicle” from someone else at the Baymont by Wyndham, 400 Jason Way, and that he was going to pick up someone on 39th Street in Bettendorf when he was stopped.

Inside the car, officers found several hypodermic needles.

Earlier this month, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Bettendorf Police served a search warrant on the 1000 block of 39th Street, Bettendorf.

An arrest affidavit says another person and Land are involved in that investigation.

Officers found a total of 50 grams of methamphetamine, packaging materials, digital scales and drug paraphernalia.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Land admitted he traveled to Burlington with a person who got two ounces of meth.

Land was being held Thursday in Scott County Jail on a total $32,000 bond. He is set to appear in Scott County Court later this month.