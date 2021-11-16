Police: Suspect in hit-and-run ran from scene before police apprehended her

Anett Cardenas (courtesy of Moline Police.)

A 37-year-old Rock Island woman faces felony charges after a hit-and-run crash.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, police were called to 12th Avenue and 19th Street for a report of a hit-and-run incident.

A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado traveling east on 12th Avenue struck a 2019 Ford T250 van headed north on 19th Street. The driver of the Silverado was reported to have run away from the scene, police say.

A Moline Police Officer found the suspect in the 1100 block of 25th Street, police say. The van driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Cardenas was charged with two counts (Class 4 and 2) of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. She was released from custody after she posted bond, court records say.

Cardenas also faces citations of disobeying a traffic control device and driving under the influence of alcohol.

