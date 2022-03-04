An 18-year-old woman faces felony charges after police found her in a stolen Lexus and she told them she was drunk.

Navaeh Thomas, who was released on bond from Scott County Jail, faces a charge of first-degree theft, a Class C felony, court records say.

Shortly before 2:15 p.m. Thursday on the 1600 block of West Kimberly Road, Davenport, officers found a 2018 Lexus RX 350 that was stolen out of Henry County, an arrest affidavit says.

Police say she tried to flee in the stolen Lexus. Thomas then was located at a public gas station, and had alcohol on her breath, the affidavit says.

She had “watery eyes, slurred speech, and trouble controlling her emotions,” police say in the affidavit.

She shouted for help as soon as police took her into custody, the affidavit says. “When asked what she needed help for, she yelled ‘I’m drunk,’” the affidavit says.

Thomas is set for a preliminary hearing on March 24 in Scott County Court.

Her passenger, 18-year-old De Javion Tensley, also faces a first-degree theft charge. Police say he was a passenger in the rear seat of the Lexus.

De Javion Tensley (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Tensley ran away from uniformed officers at the scene “despite being ordered to stop,” an arrest affidavit says.

The vehicle’s estimated value, according to the Kelley Blue Book, is e Defendant was identified as a rear-seat passenger of the Lexus, which has an estimated value of $32,783 to $35,199.

Tensley was being held Friday on $10,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing on March 11 in Scott County Court.