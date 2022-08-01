A 25-year-old Davenport suspect who police say injured a victim faces felony charges and is behind bars.

Gerardo Jesus Alonso-Paredes faces felony charges of going armed with intent and willful injury – causing bodily injury; and an aggravated misdemeanor of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

About 3 a.m. Monday, Davenport Police responded to an assault in the area of the 5100 block of North Fairmount Street, Davenport, arrest affidavits say.

Alonso-Paredes armed himself with a sword with the intent of injuring a victim, the arrest affidavit says. He assaulted the victim with the sword, causing a laceration on the back of the victim’s head and arms from the assault, affidavits say.

Alonso-Paredes was seen “chasing the victim out of the residence as he was armed with a sword and intending to assault the victim with the sword,” affidavits say.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 11 in Scott County Court.