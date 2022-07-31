A 31-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he injured three police officers Saturday when he was taken into custody.

Quivadas Gaines faces a felony charge of unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon, along with three serious misdemeanor charges of interference with official acts – bodily injury, court records say.

About 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Davenport Police were conducting surveillance and knew Gaines had active warrants for his arrest. Officers located him at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 2020 E. Locust St., Davenport, and made contact, arrest affidavits say.

Officers identified themselves as law enforcement and instructed Gaines to submit to arrest, and he complied. But as officers placed Gaines in handcuffs, he began to pull away and tried to run off, affidavits say.

Three officers suffered injuries – one to the left hand and all three to knees and arms, affidavits say.

A subsequent search of Gaines’ 1999 Lincoln Town Car yielded a loaded Ruger handgun in the center console, affidavits say.

Gaines has Scott County felony convictions from June 30, 2011, and Sept. 27, 2019, affidavits say. He also has a felony conviction out of Wisconsin on Oct. 6, 2020.

He is being held on a total of $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail. His arraignment is set for Aug. 25 in Scott County Court.