Police: Suspect involved in check thefts from Boys and Girls Club, Bent River, Halsey Home Improvement

A 34-year-old Clinton man, who police say was part of a 2019 scheme involving checks stolen from Bent River Brewing Co., the Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley and Halsey Home Improvement, is behind bars.

Richard Linder faces three charges of forgery, a felony charge of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and first-degree theft, all felony charges, court records say.

Between May 16, 2019, and July 31, 2019, three reports were created with the Davenport and Moline police about thefts, the arrest affidavit says.

Police say Linder, who was arrested Monday on a warrant, and his co-defendants conspired together to commit theft by stealing checks belonging to various businesses, forging them, and cashing them.

Linder was identified using video surveillance at several bank locations cashing stolen and forged checks totaling $11,993.31.

The thefts, according to arrest affidavits

Linder and his co-defendants stole checks from Bent River Brewing Co, the Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley, and Halsey Home Improvement, and cashed them with co-defendants at several branches of the IHMVCU in Davenport and Bettendorf and Quad City Bank and Trust in Davenport.

Additionally, the defendant and co-defendants forged their own names onto the payee line of the checks and listed their Iowa driver’s license numbers to receive the cash.

In one instance, Linder and another person “cashed stolen and forged checks on the same day at two different IHMVCU branches using sequentially numbered checks from Bent River Brewing Co.,” the affidavit says.

On June 1, 2019, Linder cashed stolen and forged checks at IHMVCU, 2102 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport; IHMVCU, 3646 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport; and Quad City Bank and Trust.

Linder is being held on a $5,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. His sentencing hearing is set for March 24 in Scott County Court.