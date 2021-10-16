Police: Suspect jumped out window of 2nd-floor motel room where drugs, guns were found

Two Quad City men face felony charges after police with a search warrant say one jumped from a second-floor motel window to get away.

Cecil Streeter, 39, of Rock Island, faces felony charges of controlled-substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp. Curtis Lawrence Jr., 36, of Moline, faces two felony charges of control of a firearm by a felon and a serious misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree theft, court records say.

What police found

Shortly before 11 a.m. Friday at the Baymont By Wyndham, 400 Jason Way Court, Davenport, officers executed a search warrant at a room “with the target being Cecil Streeter,” an arrest affidavit says.

Officers found Streeter outside the room with 9.98 grams of “ice” methamphetamine and about $1,100 in cash.

Streeter said Lawrence was staying in the room with him. Officers knocked and “made announcements” for the occupant to come to the door.

Officers “breached the door” and found Lawrence had knocked the screen out and jumped from the second floor window. Officers found him but he didn’t have any drugs or money, the affidavit says.

In the room, officers found a black bag with an Israel Weapon Industries 9mm gun reported stolen out of Davenport and a Hi-Point 380 handgun.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Lawrence said the 9mm handgun was recently given to him to hold and he purchased the other gun from someone for $200. He admitted he uses meth.

Also inside the room were multiple digital scales and packaging material. After he was read his Miranda Rights, Streeter admitted to selling meth to about 24 people and said he obtained 1-2 ounces of meth every other day for the last three months.

Both men are on probation in Illinois for meth charges, arrest affidavits say. Both are set for preliminary hearings Oct. 26 in Scott County Court, according to court documents.

Both are being held in Scott County Jail – Lawrence on $10,000 bond and Streeter on $30,000, jail documents say.