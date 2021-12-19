Police: Suspect kicked open victim’s door, fired gun

A 20-year-old Silvis man is behind bars after police say he kicked in a victim’s door and fired a gun Friday.

Daris Hearn faces felony charges of first-degree burglary, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and assault while participating in a felony; as well as aggravated misdemeanor charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and reckless use of a firearm- property damage, according to Scott County Court records.

At 3 p.m. Friday, Davenport Police responded to the 2300 block of Jebens Avenue after a report of a domestic disturbance and gunfire.

Hearn came to the residence of a victim, struck the door and yelled at the victim, who looked outside and saw Hearn at the door with a gun in his hand, an arrest affidavit says.

The victim refused to open the door. Hearn then kicked the door, “causing damage and the door to open.” Hearn entered the residence and fired one round from a handgun, the affidavit says.

Hearn and the victim argued. Hearns grabbed and threw the victim to the floor, then went to the basement and confronted a guest. The two argued, then both left. The guest “fled the residence on foot,” the affidavit says.

Hearn then drove away in a white Chevrolet. He was stopped a short time later in the 300 block of Gaines Street and taken into custody. Hearn was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, the affidavit says.

While officers impounded the vehicle, they saw a handgun under the front driver’s seat. “A bullet was recovered from the address,” the affidavit says.

A preliminary hearing for Hearn, who was being held Sunday in Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond, is set for Dec. 28 in Scott County Court.