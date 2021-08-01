Police: Suspect led chase, then vehicle ended up in chain-link fence

A 30-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he led an Iowa State Trooper on a chase that ended when his Jeep got stuck in a chain-link fence.

Ronald Hanchett faces felony charges of eluding, second-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree possession; and misdemeanor charges that include disobeying a traffic control device, third-degree possession, seat-belt violation, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts, and driving while barred.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, an Iowa State Trooper saw a dark blue Jeep fail to stop at a stop light at the intersection of Locust and Main streets, Davenport, an arrest affidavit says.

The vehicle had fled from Bettendorf Police before that, the affidavit says.

The trooper chased the Jeep and, during the pursuit, saw the vehicle commit several traffic violations including speeding (going more than 25 mph above the speed limit on 14th Street,) disobeying a traffic control device, improper lane usage, going the wrong way on a one-way street, leaving the roadway and leaving the scene of a crash.

The Jeep also struck a truck and trailer, and hit the side rear of the trailer and the front driver’s corner of the truck.

The pursuit ended when the driver failed to make a right turn and got stuck on a chain-link fence on Division Street and West 9th Street,

Hanchett then took off on foot and was apprehended, the affidavit says.

Hanchett had a barred driving status, and multiple warrants including one from a prior traffic stop where he took off on foot as a passenger.

Officers searched the Jeep and cold see drug paraphernalia inside. Hanchett admitted to using marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine.

He complained of difficulty breathing and was transported to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus. After he was cleared from Genesis he was taken to Scott County Jail, where he is being held on a total $40,900 bond.

He is set to appear Aug. 11 in Scott County Court.