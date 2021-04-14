Police: Suspect led officers on chase that reached 90 mph from East Moline to Davenport

A 20-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge of eluding after police say he led them on a chase from East Moline to Davenport.
Isaiah Robinson was released on bond after being held briefly Tuesday in Scott County Jail.
Earlier Tuesday, officers chased a vehicle with Robinson, a suspect involved in a shooting earlier that day in East Moline.
According to statement from police, East Moline Police responded to a call about gunfire on the 1300 block of 9th Avenue shortly after 10:15 a.m.
After officers talked with witnesses and reviewed video surveillance, a vehicle was identified as being involved in the shooting incident. A description of the vehicle, a black 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, was shared with other law enforcement agencies.
Davenport Police later identified a car that matched the description, but the driver – later identified as Robinson – sped away. Police pursued the vehicle until it was eventually stopped in a yard at the intersection of Gaines and Rusholme streets, Davenport.
Robinson was the only person in the car, officer s said.
During the pursuit, speeds reached 90 mph, the arrest affidavit says.
After a search warrant was issued for the car, and officers found 32.7 grams of marijuana wax, $943 cash and two spent .380 shell casings on the driver’s side.
Scott County Court proceedings for Robinson are set for April 26 and May 5.