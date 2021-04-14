Police: Suspect led officers on chase that reached 90 mph from East Moline to Davenport

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A 20-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge of eluding after police say he led them on a chase from East Moline to Davenport.

Isaiah Robinson was released on bond after being held briefly Tuesday in Scott County Jail.

Earlier Tuesday, officers chased a vehicle with Robinson, a suspect involved in a shooting earlier that day in East Moline.

According to statement from police, East Moline Police responded to a call about gunfire on the 1300 block of 9th Avenue shortly after 10:15 a.m.

After officers talked with witnesses and reviewed video surveillance, a vehicle was identified as being involved in the shooting incident. A description of the vehicle, a black 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, was shared with other law enforcement agencies.

Davenport Police later identified a car that matched the description, but the driver – later identified as Robinson – sped away. Police pursued the vehicle until it was eventually stopped in a yard at the intersection of Gaines and Rusholme streets, Davenport.

Robinson was the only person in the car, officer s said.

During the pursuit, speeds reached 90 mph, the arrest affidavit says.

After a search warrant was issued for the car, and officers found 32.7 grams of marijuana wax, $943 cash and two spent .380 shell casings on the driver’s side.

Scott County Court proceedings for Robinson are set for April 26 and May 5.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story