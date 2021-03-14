Police: Suspect, now in custody, sold meth to undercover agents

A 32-year-old Davenport man was behind bars Sunday after police say he sold methamphetamine to undercover agents.

Louis Johnson-Shannon, who was arrested on a warrant, was being held Sunday in Scott County Jail on $25,800 bond to face two felony charges of possession with intent to deliver and two charges of having no drug-tax stamp.

Police say in the arrest affidavit Johnson-Shannon sold meth to Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents on Jan. 5 and 7 on the 2900 block of Brady Street, Davenport, delivering about 3.3 grams (10 pills) and 7.3 grams (19 pills.)

Further court proceedings are set for Tuesday and again March 19.