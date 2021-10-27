Police: Suspect pistol-whipped, fatally shot victim during robbery

A 35-year-old murder suspect – one of four in a Davenport homicide – pistol-whipped a victim before he shot and killed him in 2020, police say.

Derrick Hargrett, whose address is listed as both Rockford, Ill., is in Scott County Jail. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 5 in Scott County Court.

Police have named three other suspects:

Damarcus Liddell, 34, of Coal Valley, is in Scott County Jail.

Cordell McDowell, 33, also of Coal Valley. He was held for a time in Muscatine County Jail, then transferred to the custody of U. S. Marshals, jail officials told Local 4 News.

Taneshia Coleman, 38, of Davenport, is in Scott County Jail.

All four face charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Court documents – including police reports, warrants and arrest affidavits – detail the incident in which 45-year-old Sylvester Eddings, of Moline, was killed.

The homicide scene according to Scott County Court records

At 6:45 a.m. Aug. 22, 2020, Davenport Police responded to a report of gunfire inside an apartment on the 6500 block of Harrison Street, Davenport. Police found Eddings with a single gunshot wound just below his collarbone.

He was transported to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Two people, including Coleman and another man, were in the apartment. The man told police he and Coleman live in the apartment. Eddings had called the man about 3 a.m. to ask if he could come to the apartment to smoke marijuana. The two men then fell asleep in the living room.

Sometime after 6 a.m., the man heard a knock at the back sliding-glass door. Three other men – one of whom had a gun – looking for Eddings came into the apartment.

Eddings and one of the men fought over the gun, then “The suspect with the gun fired six shots, with one striking Eddings once in the chest area below the collar bone.”

The men ran out the back door.

Police found burned marijuana blunts in the apartment next to the couch. Detectives served a search warrant at the apartment and found four 9mm shell casings inside, along with an area in the ceiling and wall consistent with being struck by a bullet.

Detectives obtained phone records – including location information and device activity such as text messages – for Hargrett, whom police say was at the scene.

Police say Hargrett had a gun when he went into the apartment with McDowell and Liddell. “With the intent to commit the theft, the defendant pistol-whipped (Eddings) with the firearm. During the commission of the robbery, (Hargrett) shot the victim.”

What’s next

On Tuesday, Hargrett was booked into Scott County Jail after he was arrested on a warrant. A jury trial for all four defendants is set for Jan. 31, 2022, court records say.