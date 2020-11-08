Police: Suspect pointed weapon in road-rage incident

After a road-rage incident earlier this year in which police say a man pointed a gun at another person, a Davenport man now faces charges.

Gregory Smith, 26, faces a misdemeanor charge of carrying weapons and a felony charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

This charge is a Class C felony, punishable by no less than a year in jail and up to 10 years. If a person has a previous felony conviction, a Class C felony can result in no less than two years and up to 20 years in prison.

About 3:30 p.m. May 27 in the 2300 block of East Kimberly Road, Davenport, officers responded to a report of a road-rage incident at Paul Revere Square, where a gun “was displayed in a threatening manner,” the arrest affidavit says.

Police say Smith pointed a gun at a victim who had signaled for him to drive faster. “The victim feared for his safety believing the defendant was going to shoot him,” the affidavit says.

Smith, released on bond from Scott County Jail, has a preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Nov. 13 in Scott County Court.