Police: Suspect poured gasoline in room where woman was smoking, with toddler nearby

A 44-year-old Davenport man was in custody Thursday after police say he poured gasoline on a kitchen floor where a woman was smoking, with a toddler in a nearby room.

Tanaka Clay faces a felony charge of first-degree arson and misdemeanor charges of domestic assault – display or use of weapon and child endangerment.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday on the 900 block of West 13th St., Davenport, Clay intentionally poured accelerant, “consistent with gasoline from the odor,” on the kitchen floor of a residence, an arrest affidavit says.

A woman with whom he had a verbal fight was smoking a cigarette in the kitchen during the incident. A toddler related to Clay was inside a bedroom adjacent to the kitchen.

Clay said his actions “would make the victim leave.”

Clay was being held Thursday in Scott County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 15 in Scott County Court.