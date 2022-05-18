A 24-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he punched a victim in the face and took her cell phone.

Benjamin Bruner faces a felony charge of second-degree robbery, court records say.

On Wednesday, May 11, shortly before 8:45 a.m., Davenport Police were dispatched to Mother Hubbard’s, 3636 Hickory Grove Road, for a report of a robbery.

Police later found Bruner was “an involved person,” an arrest affidavit says.

While he was inside the Mother Hubbard laundromat, Bruner asked a victim to borrow a lighter. The victim and Bruner walked outside to the victim’s vehicle, where she lent Bruner the lighter and allowed Bruner to sit in the vehicle at Bruner’s request, the affidavit says.

Bruner also asked to use the victim’s cell phone. After doing so, he demanded she get out of her vehicle. When the victim refused, Bruner repeatedly punched her in the face, “causing the victim to sustain several cuts as well as swelling and bruising.”

She still was bleeding when an officer arrived and needed medical care, the affidavit says. After the assault, Bruner left the vehicle with her cell phone and ran off.

Through video surveillance, Bruner was identified by two different family members. The victim also pointed the defendant out in a photo lineup, the arrest affidavit says.

Bruner, who was arrested on a warrant, is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing on May 27 in Scott County Court.