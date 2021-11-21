Police: Suspect ran from officers, threw stolen pistol on his way

A 22-year-old Rock Island man faces a felony charge after police say he threw a stolen gun while he ran away from them Saturday.

Lacey Watson faces a felony charge of interference with official acts – firearm and also a serious misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree theft, court records say.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, Davenport Police conducted a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet Cavalier with no plates in the 400 block of Harrison Street, an arrest affidavit says.

After officers activated their emergency lights and sirens, the other car pulled to the right side of the road and the passenger door opened. When officers got out, they saw Watson leave the passenger side of the vehicle and run from the traffic stop, the affidavit says.

Police found Watson at West 2nd and Ripley streets, where he again took off. While he ran, he “threw a pistol from his person,” the affidavit says.

Watson was taken into custody. A records check on the black Taurus semi-automatic pistol revealed it was reported stolen out of Rock Island County. It is valued at $500, the affidavit says.

A court hearing is set for Dec.16 in Scott County Court for Watson, who was released on his own recognizance, according to court records.