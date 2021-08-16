Police: Suspect ran over his wife with car

A 50-year-old Moline man faces charges after police say he ran over his wife with an SUV.

On July 29, Moline Police responded to the 3500 block of 37th Street to investigate a pedestrian/car crash.

Police determined the incident was a domestic situation that became violent. Police suspect Robert E. Mitchell of battering his 54-year-old wife in the driveway of their residence, then running over her with an SUV.

The Moline Fire Department transported her to Genesis Medical Center – Silvis with serious injuries.

Moline Police investigated the incident, then turned it over to the Rock Island County States Attorney’s Office, which has charged Mitchell with aggravated battery, a Class 3 Felony.

Moline detectives arrested Mitchell on a warrant Wednesday, police say.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Moline Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 309-524-2140.