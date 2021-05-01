Police: Suspect, recorded on video, fired gun nine times at vehicle

A 20-year-old Davenport man has been released on bond after police named him as a suspect in a shooting incident on Thursday.

Ramon Tenorio faces a felony charge of going armed with intent.

Related Local 4 News stories Davenport Police investigate report of gunfire, find casings at scene

Police arrived at the intersection of 12th and Brown streets, Davenport, shortly after 4:30 p.m. in response to a report of gunfire, an arrest affidavit says.

Police say Tenorio ran to a 2008 Ford Escape and had a gun “with the intent of discharging it at another subject in a vehicle.”

Police say Tenorio fired the gun “nine times towards the vehicle without justification,” the affidavit says. The incident was recorded on video surveillance.

Court proceedings for Tenorio are set for Friday and May 20.