Police: Suspect robbed victim, drove off with SUV

A 25-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after he was arrested on a warrant for a January robbery and SUV theft.

Austin Sandberg, who faces charges of first-degree robbery and first-degree theft, is being held on $25,000 bond in Scott County Jail.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Jan. 1, Davenport Police responded to the 2600 block of Oak Street for a report of a stolen vehicle, an arrest affidavit says.

A victim said he was sitting inside a black 2017 GMC Terrain when he was approached by Sandberg on the passenger side.

Sandberg showed a gun and ordered the victim out of the SUV. Sandberg opened the passenger door and struck the victim on the right shoulder with his elbow, then again ordered the victim out of the vehicle.

Sandberg then got into the SUV and left the scene.

The victim did not know Sandberg, police say in the affidavit.

The vehicle was tracked by OnStar and Sandberg was taken into custody by Moline Police.

Sandberg, whom the victim identified, was found with the victim’s wallet on his person when he was taken into custody. After he was read his Miranda Rights, Sandberg admitted to driving the vehicle.

The GMC was severely damaged while Sandberg fled from Moline Police, the affidavit says. It is valued at about $14,000.

Proceedings are set for Wednesday and July 2 in Scott County Court.