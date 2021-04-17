Police: Suspect set fire in apartment building with multiple people inside

A 30-year-old Davenport man was behind bars Saturday after police say he set a fire in an apartment complex with other people inside.

Darshawn Wright faces charges of first-degree arson, a felony, along with misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse assault – second offense, fifth-degree theft and domestic abuse assault resulting in bodily injury.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, police say in an arrest affidavit, Wright caused a fire in an occupied apartment building on the 200 block of East 9th Street “with the knowledge that such property will be probably destroyed or damaged.”

Multiple people were in the building at the time, police say.

First-degree arson is a Class B felony that carries up to 25 years in prison.

Wright was held Saturday on a total $27,000 bond in Scott County Jail. He was scheduled to appear before a judge Sunday morning in Scott County Court.