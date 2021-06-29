Police: Suspect set fire to vehicle in May

A 29-year-old Davenport man is being held on $10,000 bond after police say he set fire to someone else’s vehicle.

Aaron Munn, who was arrested Monday on a warrant, was being held in Scott County Jail to face a felony charge of second-degree arson.

Shortly before 7 a.m. May 1, Munn intentionally set fire to a vehicle that did not belong to him on the 1100 block of West 3rd Street, Davenport, police say in an arrest affidavit. Damage was more than $750.

Arson in the second degree, a Class C felony, involves property damage that exceeds $750. A conviction can result in up to 10 years incarceration and a fine from $1,000 to $10,000.

Further proceedings are set for Thursday and July 9 in Scott County Court.