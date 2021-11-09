Police: Suspect set fire to victim’s truck

A 44-year-old Coal Valley man is in custody after police allege he set fire to a victim’s truck.

Terry Scott Howell faces a Class 2 felony charge of arson and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct after an incident Friday.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Friday on the 700 block of 17th Street, Rock Island, a victim called to report smoke coming from the rear of a residence.

After officers found the victim’s pickup truck on fire, Rock Island Firefighters responded too, and extinguished the fire.

During the investigation, the victim reported having problems with Howell. The victim told responders Howell allegedly threatened to batter the victim and said he would burn the victim’s truck.

Officers found Howell at the scene and, after further investigation, he was charged with arson.

Howell is being held on $65,000 bond in Rock Island County Jail. His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 23 inn Rock Island County Court.

In Illinois, a Class 2 arson charge carries a three-to-seven-year prison sentence.