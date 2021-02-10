Police: Suspect sexually abused and threatened victim with weapon

A 39-year-old Davenport man was behind bars Wednesday to face felony charges after police say he threatened a victim with a weapon and also sexually abused the victim.

Adrian Castillo, 39, was booked at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday into Scott County Jail, where he was being held without bond until he appears before a judge Thursday in court. He faces second-degree kidnapping and second-degree sex abuse charges.

At 7 a.m. Saturday, Davenport police responded to the 2200 block of Pacific Street to a report of a kidnapping and sexual assault, the arrest affidavit says.

After an investigation, police determined Castillo committed kidnapping by “removing the victim from one place, without the consent or authority of the victim” and by displaying a dangerous weapon in a threatening manner with the intent to commit a sexual act.

Additionally, police determined Castillo sexually abused the victim “while displaying a weapon in a threatening manner.”