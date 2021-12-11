Police: Suspect sexually abused victim who was asleep

A 21-year-old Davenport man is in custody after police say he sexually abused a victim who was asleep.

Ryan Joens, who was arrested on a warrant, faces a charge of third-degree sexual abuse, court documents say.

On March 13, Davenport Police began an investigation into a sexual assault incident reported to have occurred on March 11 on the 5400 block of Appomattox Road, an arrest affidavit says.

“Pursuant to the investigation conducted, it was determined (Joens) knowingly and willing committed a sexual act to the victim while the victim was under the influence of a sleep-aid medication,” the affidavit says.

Joens, the affidavit says, “admitted to committing a sexual act to the victim while asleep, through messages to the victim after the incident.”

Joens’ DNA was identified on clothing of the victim in lab testing, the affidavit says.

Joens is being held in Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday in Scott County Court, court records say.

In Iowa, sexual abuse in the third degree is a Class C felony punishable by a prison term of up to 10 years.