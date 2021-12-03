Police: Suspect shot at apartment, gunfire came close to toddler inside

A 23-year-old Moline man faces a felony charge after police name him as a suspect in a shooting that came close to a toddler inside an apartment.

Tyree Williams, who was arrested on a warrant, faces a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, court records say.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Jan. 19 on the 400 block of 23rd Street, Bettendorf, police say five 9mm Luger rounds were fired into an apartment building’s exterior wall from the alleyway behind the building.

The setting

Two bullets penetrated into the interior of an apartment. One round within a few feet of striking a toddler sitting with her mother on a couch watching TV. A piece of drywall struck the mother. The grandmother also was at home in a different room, an arrest affidavit says.

The brother of the victims had moved out of the apartment a few weeks before that. He appeared to be the intended target, the arrest affidavit says. A witness described the suspect vehicle from which the shots were fired as a dark Chevy Malibu.

The background

Traffic cameras identified a suspect vehicle as a 2010 brown Chevrolet Malibu registered to Williams.

The Malibu drove to the victim’s residence and was observed leaving from the alleyway onto Grant Street, then heading across the Interstate 74 bridge into Illinois, the affidavit says.

The intended victim said Williams and he were close friends, referring to each other as cousins, until recently. Williams had accused him of siding with a mutual acquaintance with whom Williams “was fighting with and spreading false rumors.”

The investigation: Text messages tell a story

A subsequent search warrant of Williams’ Facebook account yielded a picture of Williams with the intended victim and a third person flashing gang signs, an audio recording about a fight, and screen shots of text messages about the intended victim being disloyal and potential retaliation against him, the affidavit says.

On Feb. 2, police conducted a traffic stop on Williams in his Malibu. He consented to a search of his personal cell phone.

A subsequent review of the phone revealed text messages to and from Williams’ girlfriend on Jan. 19 and 20. About 30 minutes before the shooting, the girlfriend texted Williams and asked him to be careful. A few minutes after the shooting she texted him again and questioned him about his actions, the affidavit says.

She was concerned about the intended victim knowing where they lived, possible retaliation and whether or not he had a gun. Williams replied he wasn’t the only one who had a gun.

The day after the shooting, Williams texted the intended victim that he was shot “yapping” and dared him to “pull up” on him and texted his address, the affidavit says. A search warrant of Williams’ phone account showed two phone calls made to the intended victim the day after the shooting.

More evidence and a court date

According to the intended victim, Williams warned him to watch out or he could “catch a opp.” In an interview on Aug. 12, Williams said it was his vehicle involved in the shooting but denied driving the Malibu, the affidavit says.

A preliminary hearing for Williams, who was released on his own recognizance, is set for Dec. 22 in Scott County Court, court records say.