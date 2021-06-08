Police: Suspect shot at truck with 2 people inside

A 23-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he shot at a truck with two people in it in May.

Charles Perdue, who was arrested on a warrant, faces felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm, going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. May 23, Perdue was in the parking lot of Rookie’s Sports Bar and Grill, 2818 N. Brady St., an arrest affidavit says.

He was recorded on video obtaining a handgun from a white Mitsubishi Lancer he had been driving.

He was seen flanking a silver Ford F-150 truck, which was beginning to exit the parking lot. Perdue then fired the semi-automatic handgun multiple times at the truck, which was occupied by two people.

The truck’s damage was consistent with gunfire, police say in the arrest affidavit. Officers found five spent 10 mm casings at the scene.

Perdue was being held Tuesday on $50,000 in Scott County Jail, and is set to appear in court July 1.