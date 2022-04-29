An 18-year-old Moline man is in custody after police say he shot through a house and sexually abused a 14-year-old.

Domingo Garcia, who was arrested on a warrant, faces felony charges of third-degree sexual abuse, intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear, sexual exploitation of a minor – cause to engage in act, control of a firearm by a felon and sexual exploitation of a minor – promote film, court records say.

Police say that shortly before 1:15 a.m. Feb. 8, Davenport Police responded to the 3600 block of Johnson Avenue for a report of gunfire. Officers canvassed the area but no scene was located even though several witnesses reported gunfire in the area, arrest affidavits say.

Shortly after 7:45 a.m., a victim called and reported their residence had been hit by gunfire. Officers responded to the victim’s residence in the 3600 block of Johnson Avenue and found five .45 caliber shell casings, as well as three bullet holes in the property, affidavits say.

Officers recovered two projectiles inside the master bedroom. Police say Garcia had a gun and intentionally shot it into the occupied residence, affidavits say.

“This act placed the occupants of the residence in reasonable apprehension of serious injury,” the affidavits say. Bullets went through the exterior of the residence and entered into the master bedroom, where two victims were sleeping.

Garcia was on probation at the time of the shooting and was being monitored by a Global Positioning System (GPS.) The GPS showed he was in the 3600 block of Johnson Avenue at the time of the shooting, affidavits say.

During an interview with one of the victims, police found Garcia was upset at his ex-girlfriend and shot at the house, thinking she was there.

The victim told officers Garcia admitted to the shooting on Facebook. A search warrant was obtained for the defendant’s Facebook account.

On Feb. 9, Garcia sent a message to another Facebook user and admitted to shooting at the house.

A search warrant was obtained for the defendant’s Apple iCloud account, which revealed several photos and videos of Garcia with guns.

Additionally, police say Garcia engaged in sexual abuse of a 14-year-old. “These sex acts were recorded and preserved by (Garcia) on his Apple iPhone,” arrest affidavits say.

Garcia publicly posted one of the videos on his Facebook account “without the knowledge or permission of the victim,” affidavits say.

Police say Garcia retained and was in possession of about 15 videos of sexual abuse of the minor victim, according to affidavits.

Garcia is being held in Scott County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond. He is set for a preliminary hearing May 6 in Scott County Court.