Police: Suspect shoved victim holding infant who then suffered skull fracture

A 21-year-old Davenport woman was in custody Monday after police say she shoved a victim holding an infant who then suffered a skull fracture.

Shyonna Euring faces a felony charge of child endangerment and misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse and third-degree criminal mischief.

Police say, in an arrest affidavit, she assaulted a victim holding a 4-month-old infant related to both of them. She shoved the victim back violently, “causing the infant to strike his head against a wooden railing within the home,” the affidavit says.

The baby suffered a skull fracture requiring hospitalization.

Additionally, police say Euring used a pipe or bat to break several windows and the windshield of a vehicle belonging to someone else. The windows were valued between $700 and $1,500.

Euring, who was being held Monday in Scott County Jail, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. Jan. 7.