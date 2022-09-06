UPDATE: Christopher Dagen, who has been accused of taking a dog, said Tuesday his situation “is really not criminal. It’s a relationship that ended on a bad note.”

“The dog is legally mine, too. We (he and his girlfriend at the time) adopted the dog together from the Milan shelter,” Dagen told Local 4 News Tuesday. “It’s not really a service animal at all. We paid online for fake service papers over three years ago. (The papers, he said, are expired.) “This was so we could have our dog at our apartment together.”

He says she “took some of my money from PayPal. I asked for it back. I did threaten to expose a relationship she was having and she did give the money back. I never asked her for a dime,” Dagen said.

“I had the dog at my friend’s house when the police showed up Monday. Bettendorf Police said they had to detain me for Davenport Police because Davenport had charges on me.”

“I left the dog with my friend. Davenport Police called Bettendorf Police and said if the dog wasn’t returned my friend and I would be charged with theft. So, I let them take the dog. And they still charged me with theft.”

Now he says his next step is “to defend myself in court. It’s sad somebody else’s word can ruin someone’s life.”

EARLIER: A 44-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police say he threatened to share nude photos of a victim and refused to return her service dog unless she gave him money.

Christopher Lee Dagen faces a felony charge of extortion and aggravated misdemeanor charges of third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree harassment, court records say.

Christopher Dagen (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Between Sunday and Tuesday, Dagen disseminated nude photographs of a victim without her permission, arrest affidavits say. “These photographs were obtained by the defendant after he gained access to the victim’s phone, again without her permission.” He did this “with the purpose of harassing the victim.”

Dagen requested money from the victim, who refused to give the defendant money. He “threatened to expose her to hatred and ridicule by exposing her private relationships and disseminating nude photographs of her to various individuals and websites.” He obtained the pictures by gaining access to her phone, arrest affidavits say.

“The defendant stole the victim’s service dog and refused to return it unless the money was given to him,” affidavits say.

Additionally, affidavits say Dagen damaged property, valued at $1,000, belonging to the victim. Records do not specify what the property was.

Dagen, who has been released on bond, is set to appear Wednesday in Scott County Court, according to a bail agent.