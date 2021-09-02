Police: Suspect slashed victim Wednesday afternoon

A 56-year-old Davenport man was in custody Thursday after police say he slashed another person in the stomach Wednesday afternoon.

Corry Pollard faces a felony charge of going armed with intent and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records say.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport Police responded to the 1300 block of Ripley Street for a disturbance, an arrest affidavit says.

A victim and several witnesses identified Pollard as the person who went to a victim’s residence armed with a knife and “yelled threats through the window to get the victim to step outside.”

When the victim came outside, Pollard pulled out a small knife and slashed the victim in the stomach near his navel.

The victim, who was taken to the hospital, needed stitches, the affidavit says.

Pollard, who was being held on $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail on Thursday, has demanded a preliminary hearing, which is set for Sept. 10 in Scott County Court.